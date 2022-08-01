MPP declares war on rats, seeks to achieve Zero Rat Index

KUCHING (Aug 1): The Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) has launched its Public Market Gotong-royong Programme to achieve a Zero Rat Index.

In a statement today, MPP said the programme emphasises on the importance of rat control with activities such as studying the rat index through the installation of traps, the installation of ‘Matikus’ poison, identifying rat routes, awareness campaigns, and the distribution of leaflets.

“The purpose of this kind of campaign is to ensure that hawkers always maintain cleanliness at the point of sale in order to prevent the breeding of rats and subsequently prevent diseases such as leptospirosis,” said the statement issued in connection with the programme’s launching at Kota Padawan Public Market by MPP chairman Lo Khere Chiang today.

MPP said campaign fully utilises the allocation from the Ministry of Housing and Local Government Malaysia.

“Prior to the launch of this campaign, Kota Padawan Public Market recorded a Level 1 Rat Index rate, which is a low level, but control and monitoring actions need to be carried out continuously to avoid the presence of rats in the future,” said the council.

The Rat Index rate scale goes from Level 0a to 0b, 1, 2, and 3.

MPP said sellers and the public are encouraged to participate in the rat control campaign by always maintaining cleanliness in their places of trade as well as homes to avoid rat-borne diseases which could lead to loss of life if treated late.