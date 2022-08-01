Ops Tapis Khas nets 32 in Sibu for drugs

SIBU (Aug 1): Police arrested 32 individuals suspected to be involved in drug-related activities here during Ops Tapis Khas from July 27-29.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the suspects aged between 25 and 60, six of whom are women, were arrested under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“Two of them were a foreign married couple. The couple were among five suspects aged between 28 and 59 arrested under Section 6B of the Act for growing illegal plants,” he said in a statement today.

Zulkipli said another five suspects were arrested under Section 12 (2) of the same Act for possessing drugs.

Police also seized 0.96 grams of methamphetamine from the suspects, he said.

“Their urine tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine,” he said.

The rest of the suspects were arrested under Section 15(1)(a) of the same Act for using drugs, where their urine tests were also positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine, said Zulkipli.

Of the total 32 suspects, he said eight were still under remand to facilitate police investigations, while the others have been released on police bail.

This was the fifth Ops Tapis Khas carried out in the state this year to combat drug abuse.

Members of the public with any information on drug-related cases can contact Sibu police on 084-322222.