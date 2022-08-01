Parliament extends condolences on death of former Selangor MB Khalid Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 1): The Dewan Rakyat today conveyed its condolences to the family of former Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament (MP) Tan Sri Abdul Khalid Ibrahim, who died last night.

Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon conveyed the condolences on behalf of members of the house and its staff before the start of the question and answer session.

“I hope all members of the deceased’s family continue to persevere in facing this situation. We pray that Allah SWT will bless his soul and place him among the pious and faithful,” he said.

He then invited all members of the house to stand, with the Muslims to recite the surah al-Fatihah, while the non-Muslims to observe a minute of silence.

Abdul Khalid, 76, who was Bandar Tun Razak MP from 2008 to 2018 and Selangor Mentri Besar from 2008 to 2014, died at 11.08 pm yesterday at the Cardiac Vascular Sentral Hospital here. — Bernama