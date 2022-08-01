PBDSB to contest in three parliamentary seats, confirms Bobby

KUCHING (Aug 1): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) will contest in three seats during the next parliamentary election, confirmed president Bobby William.

Bobby said he would contest in Sibuti, while Youth chief Robert Saweng would be fielded in Kapit and Women’s chief Susan George would stand in Julau.

“The decision to field Robert in Kapit was made during the PBDS supreme council meeting held in Kapit on July 30.

“The supreme council had agreed and we are giving our full support for Robert,” he told The Borneo Post today.

Bobby said this follows PBDSB’s understanding with other local-based Opposition parties Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi), Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), and Parti Sedar Rakyat Sarawak (Sedar) to avoid clashes with each other.

“We have an official understanding with other local opposition parties like PSB, Aspirasi, PBK and Sedar so we must respect the decision which was made earlier,” he added.

Bobby opined it is good enough for PBDSB to be allocated three seats given that the party only stood in one parliamentary constituency in 2018 when then president the late Cobbold John Lusoi contested in Sri Aman.

Meanwhile, Bobby said the supreme council has approved five new units and three new branches.

The new units are Pelagus, Lubok Antu and Engkilili, Bukit Goram, Sri Aman, as well as Ngemah, while the new branches are Meluan, Bintulu, and Katibas.

Bobby added the supreme council also appointed Dr John Brian Anthony as permanent chairman.