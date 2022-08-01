Proper recognition from Putrajaya is all we ask for, says ex-border scout

KANOWIT (Aug 1): There is nothing more ex-Border Scout Nyayang Angie could wish for this Warrior’s Day than proper recognition from the federal government for all former Border Scouts who served during the communist insurgency era.

The 91-year-old said like other members of the country’s security forces, they too deserve recognition for their sacrifices.

Nyayang, who does not receive a pension, had joined various operations mainly in the Kanowit and Julau areas throughout his service from 1964 to 1986.

Among the unforgettable ones was the battle at Lubuk Garan in Batang Kanowit, Julau where Nyayang and his three colleagues were ambushed by the communists on March 30, 1973.

“We were moving upriver in a boat to return to Entabai Post from Kanowit after receiving a certificate of bravery following a successful operation at Majau earlier that month.

“We fought for two hours from 4pm to 6pm. There were about 50 communist insurgents. Fortunately, all four of us survived the ambush.

“One of my colleagues, Chakat, was shot in the mouth but he survived,” he told reporters when met after the Warriors’ Day celebration at Kanowit Warriors Monument here yesterday.

Deputy Minister of Health Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang was the guest of honour at the event.

Adding on, Nyayang said in the operation at Majau on March 1, 1973, he shot dead two communist terrorists where one of them was the deputy commander of the North Kalimantan Communist Party (Paraku) third regiment.

They also seized a unit of Thompson submachine gun and a shotgun during the operation.

In another operation in October 1973 at Ulu Lijan, Nyayang said he shot a female insurgent who had just finished bathing at the river around 6.45pm.

It was during this incident he was shot from the back by a male insurgent who had accompanied the woman.

“I received nine bullets but only one penetrated the skin on my back. I survived the incident despite my shirt being torn by the bullets. The female terrorist died while her comrade managed to escape,” he said.

On Aug 31, 1978 at Sungai Machan, Nyayang killed three more communists including one who he chased down with his parang.

Despite all these, Nyayang said he was disappointed because he did not receive the recognition that he deserved. He retired holding the rank of corporal.

Nyayang’s sons Malaka and Peter hoped the government would give the recognition that their father and other former Border Scouts deserved.

“We also hope the ex-policemen association will be more active and vocal in pushing the government to provide recognition.

“They were ever ready to serve when needed and they were at the frontline in battles then. If not because of them, we would not be standing here today,” said Malaka, a former First Warrant Officer of the army, adding his father had killed at least seven terrorists during his service.