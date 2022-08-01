Rada to pursue socio-economic devt of four Rascom areas

KANOWIT (Aug 1): The state government has agreed on an action plan to develop the socio economy of the people in four former Rajang Area Security Command (Rascom) resettlement areas in Kanowit and Selangau.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, who is Kanowit MP, said the areas are Nanga Jagau, Nanga Ngungun and Nanga Tada in Kanowit and Sekuau in Selangau.

“The Premier was very responsive towards the action plan and a meeting would be held soon to discuss developing these areas. This is a positive development.

“Although the basic infrastructure is already there but in terms of socio economy, it is unsatisfactory and the people there have been complaining and unhappy with the situation,” he told reporters after officiating the Warrior’s Day celebration at Kanowit Warriors Monument yesterday.

Rascom was formed on March 26, 1972 to counter the communist threat in Sarawak especially in the central region.

During a ‘ngiling bidai’ ceremony at Rumah Eding Kiroh in Ulu Dijih, Selangau earlier this month, Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang revealed that the state government had agreed to set up an agency called Rascom Development Agency (Rada).

Rada will cover the districts of Pakan, Julau, Kanowit, Selangau and Tatau which also come under the five state constituencies of Meluan, Ngemah, Machan, Tamin and Kakus.

They make up over three million hectares with a population of about 140,000.

Earlier, Aaron said Kanowit was very fortunate to have a warriors’ monument erected in the district to honour fallen heroes.

“Today is a very meaningful day to remember those who died in the course of discharging their duties to safeguard national security during the communist insurgency and World War I and II.

“I believe the monument will also uplift the spirit of our security forces who are still in service. I am also glad that we are able to celebrate this occasion face to face after two years of being unable to do so due to Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

Kanowit Warriors Monument was completed in 2016 to honour the sacrifice and heroism of 12 Border Scouts (BS), five soldiers and a police corporal.

The border scouts, namely Corporal Numbu Kelen, Corporal Lat Gangga, BS Pantau Baro, BS Kanchin Ligan, BS Gelau Sumor, BS Emba Garing, BS Senang Bajai, BS Skudan Dampa, BS Jantom Jalong, BS Jantom Narok, BS Brain Balit and BS Luyoh Jaul were killed during an encounter with communists at Pendam Bungkang, Sungai Ngemah on Aug 27, 1970.

The five soldiers, namely Second Warrant Officer Lenggu China, Ranger Umok Ngumbang, Ranger Fabian Engkayau Tindin, Sergeant Mathew Medan and Ranger Henry Ubong were from the First Battalion Malaysian Rangers who died in Kanowit and Song.

The monument also serves to honour Corporal Kong Siew Long from the Special Branch in Kanowit who was killed by communists while on duty in Lukut in 1971.

Their names are engraved on the façade of the monument.