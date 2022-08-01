Rhinos’ never-say-die attitude praised

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 1): Datuk Ong Kim Swee lauded the never-say-die attitude of his players as they fought back to beat Melaka United FC 2-1 at Likas Stadium here on Sunday.

The hard-earned win marked the third time in the current Super League campaign that Sabah FC gone on to claim all three points from a losing position.

And Kim Swee, while happy with the victory, hoped it would not a recurring theme for the Rhinos if they were to challenge for the league supremacy.

“Once again the players showed great determination when for the third time (in the current campaign), we fought back after going behind against our opponents.

“However, we need to be more efficient and prevent similar situation, especially falling behind to our opponents, from happening,” he said after the match.

In the game, Sabah FC trailed to a 23rd minute strike from Melaka United’s Nigerian centre forward Idefayo Omosuyi who beat goalkeeper Khairul Fahmi Che Mat on the rebound.

The visiting team continued to threaten their hosts with their counter attack approach, although Sabah FC made their domination count in the second half with substitute Mohd Amri Yahyah in inspiring form.

The veteran forward scored the equaliser from a well-taken first timer in the 65th minute before completing the comeback with a screamer from inside the box in the first minute of injury time.

“The positive and never-say-die attitude from the players, both who started the game as well as those who came on as substitutes especially Amri, Irfan (Fazail), Farhan (Roslan) and (Abdul) Hanafi Tokyo, deserved praises.

“They performed well and this gave us the advantage towards the end of the game where despite playing on a difficult pitch (due to heavy rain), we piled on the pressure that led to the winning goal,” he added.

Kim Swee also refuted claims that the players were facing fitness issues in the game as he explained fatigue was taking its toll on the players after the Rhinos played their fifth game in the last 15 days.

Meanwhile, the Rhinos remain second in the 12-team league on 31 points from 14 matches, winning 10 of their matches while also registering a draw and three losses.

Sabah FC are currently just one point behind leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), who however have two games in hand, including Monday’s night’s clash against Kuala Lumpur FC.

Negeri Sembilan FC are third on 26 points having completed similar number of matches as the Rhinos.

Sabah FC will next face ninth placed Borneo archrivals Sarawak United FC at the Likas Stadium on August 9.