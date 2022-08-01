Sabah records 241 Covid-19 cases

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 1): Sabah recorded 241 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, which was a decrease of 11 cases from the day before.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said nine districts saw an increase in daily cases, while seven reported a decrease.

He said Kota Kinabalu remained at three figures with 106 cases, while the number of districts with double-digit infections has increased to six, namely Tuaran (25), Papar (19), Sandakan (16), Penampang (14), Kudat (11) and Putatan (11).

“The number of districts with zero new case has decreased from 12 on Sunday to 10 today,” the Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson said.

Masidi added that the daily caseload – only 1,997 test samples with a positive rate of 12.22 per cent compared to 10.94 per cent out of 2,330 test samples on Sunday – might not reflect the actual Covid-19 situation in Sabah.

On the other hand, he said 239 out of the 241 cases were in Categories 1 and 2, while two cases were in Category 4.