Selangau landowners stage peaceful demo over alleged unpaid compensation

SIBU (Aug 1): More than 50 native landowners from four longhouses in Selangau held a peaceful demonstration in front of the headquarters of an oil palm plantation company at Jalan Ulu Lanang here today.

The demonstration started at 10am and lasted about 20 minutes with several policemen monitoring the situation.

Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia) Rajang branch chairman Bill Jugah, who spoke on behalf of the landowners, said the demonstration was held to demand compensation for their land at Sungai Buloh, Sepudun in Selangau which was developed as an oil palm plantation.

He said the company has allegedly failed to pay compensation to the landowners since 2002.

“I was informed that the group had several times asked for help from their community leaders including demanding that a discussion be held between them and the company to resolve the compensation payment issue.

“A police report has also been made but unfortunately the issue is still not given due attention,” he told reporters when met after the demonstration.

According to Bill, the landowners had no choice but to demonstrate to defend their rights.

Therefore, he hoped that discussions between the two parties would be held immediately to resolve the problem.

One of the landowners, Tuai Rumah Dunak Rampak, 62, when met claimed that the company had failed to pay compensation for about 450 hectares cultivated with oil palm.

“The land belongs to 38 doors from four longhouses, namely Rumah Dunak, Rumah Sali, Rumah Michael and Rumah Ambrose at Sungai Sebuloh in Sepudun, Selangau,” he said.

Another landowner, Laju Luna, 66, said he had filed a police report on the matter three times.

He said one report was made at Mukah police station while the other two were filed at Selangau police station.