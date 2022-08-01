Two Malaysians advance to qualifying finals at SLTA centre 

KUCHING (Aug 1): Mitsuki Leong Wei Kang of Malaysia sprung an upset in the second round of the qualifying for the ITF World Men’s Tour M15 Sarawak at the Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) Tennis Centre yesterday.

The 18-year old, who hails from Perak, sent the eighth seed from Vietnam Tu Le Khanh Dy packing 6-0,6-2 to set up a match with third seed Yamato Sueoka of Japan in today’s finals. Yamato beat Theerta Shashank Macherla of India 7-6, 5-0.

Earlier, Leong, who entered the competition on a wildcard, did not face much problem in seeing off the challenge from compatriot Christian Didier Chin of Sabah 6-1, 6-2 in the first round.

Joining Leong in the qualifying finals is compatriot Darrshan Suresh who also upstaged the 12th seed from Australia Shuannon Tricerri 6-4, 7-5.

He now faces the fifth seed from Vietnam Phuong Van Nguyen for a ticket to the main draw which will start on Tuesday.

Three other Malaysian challengers Hii Shieng Wee and Jimmy Liong Kai Long from Sarawak and Christian Andre Liew Sheng were eliminated in the first round.

Hii was beaten 6-0, 6-0 by Boopathy Sakthivel of India and Liong lost 2-6, 0-6 to Christopher Encarnion of the Philippines while Liew went down 5-7, 3-6 to Ivan Zaytsev of Russia.

Other players who made it to the finals of the qualifying were top seed Son Ji Hoon of South Korea, Azuma Visaya and Bharath Nishok Kumaran of India, Tomohiro Masayabashi of Japan, Jesse Delaney of Australia, Andre Ilagan of the Philippines, Linh Giang Trinh of Vietnam and Krittin Koaykul of Thailand.

They are bidding to win the six spots as qualifiers to play in the main draw.