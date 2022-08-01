Two nabbed for alleged drug possession during integrated ops in Bintulu

BINTULU (Aug 1): Two local men have been arrested for alleged possession of drugs believed to be syabu weighing 0.5 grammes during an integrated operation conducted by the Bintulu district police yesterday.

In a Facebook post, the Bintulu district police said the suspects also tested positive for drugs.

During the operation, Bintulu district police said they also arrested a local man after he was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

“The suspect is being investigated under Section 45 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.”

Meanwhile, Bintulu district police said a total of 753 people and 520 vehicles were checked during the operation.

“A total of 62 summonses for various traffic offences have been issued during the operation which was conducted by eight senior police officers and 48 policemen.”

Besides conducting roadblocks, spot checks and crime prevention patrols, Bintulu district police also conducted inspections at several business premises, budget hotels, entertainment centres and bistros.