150 take part in UN International Yoga Day event

KUCHING (Aug 2): About 150 people participated in the eighth United Nations International Yoga Day on Sunday.

Held at Kuching Waterfront, the event was to raise worldwide awareness of the benefits of practising yoga.

Programmes included yoga demonstration from Maryam Evetovics and meditation session by the Brahma Kumaris Malaysia National Coordinator-President Dato Letchumanan Ramatha.

During the day, participants of various age groups had the opportunity to experience the whole sessions to learn about various advantages of practising yoga.

The event supported by the High Commissioner of India, Amrita Dash.

Other guests included Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.