1,610 liters of diesel seized from store in Kepayan

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 2): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sabah seized 1,610 liters of subsidised diesel from a store at Jalan Bunga Raya in Kepayan on Tuesday morning.

Sabah KPDNHEP director Georgie Abas said the operation was carried out following a tip-off and one week of surveillance at 11.30am.

“During the raid, the enforcement team found 1,610 liters of diesel inside tanks, drums and jerry cans.

“Enforcement team also seized an electronic pump and the seized items were valued at RM3,561.50,” he said in statement.

Georgie said a local man had been detained to facilitate investigation under the Supply Control Act 1961.

He thanked the public for their continuous cooperation with the ministry and looked forward to similar cooperation in the future.