272 Covid-19 infections in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 2): Sabah recorded 272 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours with nine districts reporting double-digit cases.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the nine districts are Kota Kinabalu 92, Tuaran 27, Sandakan 19, Papar 17, Tawau 17, Lahad Datu 14, Penampang 14, Putatan 14 and Beaufort 11.

“All districts in Sabah recorded new cases on Tuesday except Tongod, Telupid and Pitas.

“Six districts with zero cases previously recorded new cases, including Tambunan from zero to seven new infections,” he said.

The total number of samples tested on Tuesday were 3,278 with a positivity rate of 12.05 per cent, compared to 1,997 on Monday with a positivity rate of 12.22 per cent.

From the 272 total cases, 267 are under Categories 1 and 2, three in Category 3 and one each in Categories 4 and 6.