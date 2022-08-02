AirAsia X appoints Tunku Datuk Mahmood Fawzy as chairman

SEPANG (Aug 2): AirAsia X (AAX), the medium to long-haul affiliate airline of AirAsia Aviation Group, marks a new era with the appointment of Tunku Datuk Mahmood Fawzy as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

He will succeed Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz, who held the chairman role since 2013 and recently announced her resignation from the board, effective 1 July 2022.

Mahmood Fawzy initially joined AAX as an independent non-executive director on June 27, 2022. Following the redesignation, he will focus on driving corporate growth strategies and providing robust oversight of the board and senior leadership team.

AAX co-founder and group acting chief executive officer Tony Fernandes said: “We are thrilled to welcome Tunku Dato’ Fawzy as the new Chairman of the Board.

“He brings a wealth of expertise and extensive board experience including as a chair with a strong 30-year track record in numerous high profile international leadership roles spanning corporate investment, finance and more.

“His decision to join the AAX board is a testament to the exciting journey ahead for AAX and all of our stakeholders.

“With this appointment, we will be able to combine the strengths of an entrepreneur-led company with continued drive towards strong corporate governance.

“On behalf of the rest of the board and the AAX leadership team, I would like to once again thank Tan Sri Rafidah for her unparalleled leadership over the past decade.

“As we return to paint the skies red again in our key and new international markets, we look forward to working with Tunku Fawzy to transform AAX for sustainable growth and a stronger, more viable future.”

Mahmood Fawzy said: “I am honoured to serve at the helm of the AAX board working together with Datuk Kamarudin, Tan Sri Tony Fernandes, Benyamin Ismail, and the rest of the board members to champion a robust platform for future success.

“This is an exciting time for AAX and I look forward to being involved closely with the leadership team to boost AAX’s long-term vision and strategy to become the most popular and profitable medium to long haul carrier across Asia and beyond.”