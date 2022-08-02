Apply for survivors’ benefits, dependants of deceased Socso contributors advised

KUCHING (Aug 2): Dependants of an insured person with Social Security Organisation (Socso) are advised to apply for survivors’ pension should the person die before the age of 60, irrespective of the cause of death.

Political secretary to the Sarawak Premier, Tan Kai, highlighted a recent case of Theophilus Oliver Gary who passed away from the injuries sustained during a road accident two months ago.

“The deceased was working at a shopping centre and he was involved in a road accident. Under the Socso scheme, the dependants or family members of the victim are entitled to some sort of survivors’ pension from the government agency,” he said.

Tan said this during a symbolic presentation of the survivors’ pension to the parents of Oliver at Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) headquarters here at Jalan Tan Sri Ong Kee Hui yesterday.

Socso Sarawak director Phillip Sangkan, who was also present at the press conference, said their team acted immediately to check whether the deceased was a Socso contributor after knowing of the accident on social media and newspapers.

As the deceased was found to have been contributing to Socso, Phillip said the family was entitled to a funeral benefit of RM2,000 and a lifetime monthly survivors’ pension for the parents and for the siblings until they reach the age of 21.

“Besides, I would like to emphasise that all workers and employers must make sure they pay their Socso contributions as it is mandatory. We also encourage self-employed individuals to make contributions as well, despite being not compulsory.”

Under Socso’s Self-Employment Scheme (SPS) Contribution Match Scheme, Phillip said self-employed individuals could apply for an incentive applicable for a year, where the government will subsidise 80 per cent of the payment and the remaining sum to be borne by the contributors.

Application deadline is Dec 31 this year.

Touching on Socso’s commitment to look after the welfare of dependants of contributors who passed away, Phillip said a team was specifically set up to identify accidents or death cases on social media for immediate follow-up actions.

“Our duty is to reach the family of the victims as soon as possible so that we can provide some benefits to the families if they are entitled. Our main sources of reports are social media, newspapers and even information from non-governmental organisations.”

There is also an ongoing cooperation with general hospitals, police and Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) to support the victim’s family, he added.

On a separate note, when asked by reporters on companies submitting false claims for employment incentives under Penjana Kerjaya programme, Phillip briefly mentioned that investigations were still ongoing.

To know more about Socso benefits, members of the public are encouraged to download the agency’s mobile application under the name ‘Prihatin’ from Google Play Store and Apple App Store.