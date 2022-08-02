Blood donation campaigns to be held at 3 locations in Kuching this weekend

KUCHING (Aug 2): There are blood donation campaigns happening this weekend at three different locations in Kuching to ensure that the blood stock at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Blood Bank is sufficient for needy patients.

This Saturday, there is a donation campaign at Kuching Indian Association Hall from 9am to 2pm, organised by the Malaysian Armed Forces Indian Veteran Association (Perim).

Another blood donation campaign will be happening at Farley Mall Kuching from 10am to 3pm. This is organised by the Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Association Sarawak.

On Sunday, the Blood Bank centre is open from 9am to 2pm for a donation campaign organised by the Federation of Chinese Youth.

Parking is available for free in front of the SGH Day Care Centre (DCC) for the convenience of the donors.

Donors are reminded to consume sufficient amount of food and drink before they donate blood.

They are also reminded to bring their identification card, donation card or book, and be early before registration closes.

For further information, contact 082-276797 (Blood Bank office) or 010-8578909 (Borhan).