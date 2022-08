BINTULU (Aug 2): The body of an unidentified man was found in a drain at Mile 7 Taman Sibiyu here yesterday.

Bintulu fire station chief Christus Buson said they were notified of the discovery by the police at 10.56am.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the firemen found a dead body of a man in the drain,” he added.

Christus said the firemen proceeded to retrieve the body using a stretcher.

“The body was then handed it over to the police for further action,” he added.