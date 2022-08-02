Brunei Customs: Travellers must declare all imported goods upon arrival

MIRI (Aug 2): Brunei’s Royal Customs and Excise Department (Brunei Customs) has advised those entering the country to declare all imported dutiable and non-dutiable goods upon arrival.

In a notice, Brunei Customs said among the dutiable goods that need to be declared upon arrival include industrial machinery including parts and accessories (2.5 per cent), chocolates or cocoa products (3 per cent), sugar confectionery (3 per cent), electrical goods for domestic use (5 per cent), furniture (5 per cent), bath soaps (5 per cent) and monosodium glutamate (30 per cent).

It said that anyone found to have made untrue or incorrect declaration can be fined not more than BN$5,000.

“If it exceeds the compound amount, the person shall be liable to a fine equivalent of the amount customs duty payable or fine of not more than BN$40,000.00 (whichever is higher, imprisonment not more than one year or both as specified in the Customs Order 2006 and Excise Order 2006,” it added.

For more information on the dutiable goods, the public are advised to visit www.tradingacrossborders.mofe.gov.bn or email to info@customs.gov.my.

On Aug 1, Brunei fully re-opened its land and sea borders after being closed for non-essential travel for over a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.