Call for special assembly sitting to table anti-party hopping law

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 2): Sabah Democratic Action Party (DAP) secretary Phoong Jin Zhe has urged the State Government to table the anti-party hopping law in a special assembly sitting as soon as possible to restore public confidence.

He said the bipartisan consensus in the Parliament to approve the anti-party hopping bill has sent a strong signal that party hopping was wrong, unethical and unlawful.

Phoong, who is also Luyang assemblyman, pointed out that Sabah has been known as the state of katak (political frogs).

“There is even a website set up by a non-governmental organization (NGO) to monitor ADUN’s (state assemblyman) hopping history,” he said in a press conference on Tuesday when commenting on the matter.

He said passing the anti-party hopping law in Sabah would be effective in refraining assemblymen from switching parties after election.

He said there is no certainty as to when the state assembly will be dissolved if the general election is held this year due to the dynamic nature of politics nowadays.

“This term of state assembly will dissolve automatically by 2025, but with the uncertainty in politics, anything can happen, like we never expected to have state election in 2020.

“If general election is held in November and there is a change in (federal) government, Sabah can be largely affected.

“State assemblymen will start jumping again if we do not have anti-hopping law.”

Phoong said more than 10 assemblymen have jumped to other parties after the state election in 2020, which was nearly 15 per cent out of the 73 assemblymen.

Hence, he said the anti-party hopping bill should be passed in Sabah as soon as possible for the law to take effect.

He said the anti-party hopping law is imported to restore public confidence and to ensure that the voters’ choices are honoured and respected.

“I urge the State Government not to wait until budget sitting to table the bill. I share the same opinion as Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili that we should hold a special sitting within 60 days (to table the anti-party hopping bill).”

He said PBS, which is part of the federal and state governments, should make sure the anti-party hopping law is enacted as soon as possible.

Phoong added that he would officially write in to request for a special sitting for anti-party hopping law if there is no response from the State Government.

On the other hand, the free tuition programme at the Luyang Community Centre for underprivileged pupils from Primary 4 to 6 will restart on August 27 this year.

Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (DAPSY) Kota Kinabalu chief Chan Loong Wei said the programme, initiated by Phoong in 2018, was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the free tuition will be conducted every Saturday from 1pm to 3pm for all subjects.

“The programme is subsidized by Phoong following the increment of assemblymen’s salaries passed in the State Legislative Assembly recently.

“We believe this programme will relieve the financial burden of families whilst assisting children in their education.”

Chan added that the more classes may be added if there is high demand for the tuition programme.

At the same time, he welcomed volunteer teachers and donations to the Luyang Community Centre in support of the programme.

Registration is open from August 2 to 23 for pupils from underprivileged families in Kota Kinabalu.

For more information, contact Chan at 016-8991137 or Luyang Assemblyman Service Centre at 010-9698845.