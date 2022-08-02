Council plans to set up Sarawak’s own Islamic university

KUCHING (Aug 2): Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS) is proposing for the setting-up of Sarawak’s own Islamic university within the next three to five years.

In highlighting this, Deputy Minister Utility and Telecommunication II Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi says this proposal is still in the planning stage and being handled under MIS Education Bureau – a unit that is tasked with ensuring good management and administration of Islamic education in Sarawak.

“The bureau has done its job well in refining Islamic education system in Sarawak across the preschool, primary and secondary school levels.

“Over the past four years, we have planned out many programmes including the setting-up of a college – we already have the Institut Kemahiran Islam Malaysia Sarawak (Ikmas) managed by Jakim (Department of Islamic Development Malaysia).

“Now to extend this further, we are currently planning the setting-up of an Islamic university in Sarawak and God-willing, it would become a reality within the next three to five years,” he spoke during a seminar on ‘zakat’ (tithe) at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) here yesterday.

Adding on, Dr Abdul Rahman said the plan was to facilitate school-leavers wishing to undertake Islamic studies upon entering higher education.

According to him, those who took Islamic studies during Form 4 and 5 had not much of an option after completing secondary school education other that pursuing this field at the institutions in Peninsular Malaysia, or in other countries such as Indonesia and those in the Middle East.

“As such, it is best for us to have our own Islamic higher education institution where our Sarawakian students can enrol to.

“We should be able to bring in teaching staff from outside (Sarawak),” he added.

The seminar was conducted by Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak (TBS), in connection with Maal Hijrah (New Hijrah Year for Muslims) celebration.

In this aspect, the deputy minister commended the TBS for running the programme, also expressing his hope for the agency to conduct similar programmes in other divisions so as to raise public understanding of the zakat management system.

TBS general manager Datu Abang Mohd Shibli Abang Mohd Naillie was also present at the event.