Expectations of economic recovery as Brunei reopens border

MIRI (Aug 2): The reopening of Brunei’s borders, particularly the land border, is set to boost Miri’s economy after two years of Covid-19 restrictions.

Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) chairman Ling Chiong Sing told The Borneo Post yesterday that Bruneians had begun travelling to Miri since July 30 and 31.

“The most impacted sectors (have been) tourism, hospitality, retailing, restaurants and leisure.

“From what I have gathered, since Malaysia’s international border reopen in April 1 until now, hotels in Miri have reach 60 to 70 per cent of room occupancy,” he said.

He recalled that Fridays and Saturdays were the busiest times for Miri during the pre-pandemic era with hotels, restaurants and shopping malls filled with tourists from Brunei.

He is optimistic that things could now be heading in a positive direction towards an economic recovery.

The chain reaction from the expected recovery could also add jobs to the market and raise the employment rate, he added.

“In fact, I have highlighted before, where our country is currently lacking workers in construction and palm oil plantation sectors.

“Previously, there weren’t many local workers due to the nature of the job scope. And since the Indonesian government is restricting the import of Indonesian workers, the issue has become severe.

“As for sectors that (have) retrenched workers due to low profit, high operating cost and other factors, it is hoped that they can slowly make up for the loss time, and that more jobs will be available in retailing, tourism and production sectors,” Ling observed.

Amid the much awaited return of Brunei tourists, however, Ling feels the BD$3 levy on all cross-border travellers could be a drawback.

“Imagine, a family of five who wants to cross border, coming down to Miri to enjoy the weekend, it would cost them BD$15 per crossing and another BD$15 to return home.

“The fee would be even higher for a larger family. Some (people) who want to save up may only come down to buy necessities and return home,” he explained.

Ling also expressed hope that the cut-off time at the checkpoint can be restored to the previous duration of 6am to midnight.

A check around 10am on Sunday found only a handful of vehicles entering Miri at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Centre (CIQ) in Sungai Tujuh.

One traveller said they crossed the border due to work while another said they came to attend to long-delayed personal matters.