Fuel purchase: 86 special permit applications approved by KPDNHEP Miri

MIRI (Aug 2): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has approved 61 new applications and 25 applications for renewal of permits to purchase subsidised fuel in containers exceeding 20 litres, said Miri branch enforcement chief Joe Azmi Jamil.

The ministry allows those purchasing a maximum of 20 litres of petrol or diesel in jerry cans or other appropriate containers without such permit.

“These 86 applications were approved by the ministry based on eligibility as of July 31,” he told The Borneo Post.

Pointing out applications can be done online or physically at the Miri branch office, he advised those eligible to apply for this mandatory permit to avoid disappointment of being turned away at the station due to lack of documentation.

Applications can be made at https:///permitkhas2.kpdnhep.gov.my/login or by scanning the QR code.

Consumers in rural settlements or longhouses can purchase fuel at the respective points of sales registered under the ministry’s community drumming project.

Joe Azmi was responding to recent complaints by some boat operators in Mulu that they were turned away when wanting to buy fuel in bulk in Marudi for riverine transportation.

An operator told The Borneo Post that they were allowed to purchase more than 20 litres of fuel after the ministry approved the ad-hoc request. However, the special permit was not produced when a Mulu national park boat operator came downriver to buy fuel.

“We have advised the operators earlier last month to apply for special permit as this is a government requirement. We tried to help and liaise with the ministry for approval of their request for six plastic containers on the spot on that day,” a spokesman said.

The operator was reported in The Borneo Post on July 31 as urging the authorities concerned to think about their plight following the ban on the use of containers to fill up with fuel.

Michael Ugom Jalong, 47, from Long Terawan, Mulu said they have to come to Marudi for fuel, but their requests to fill up their large containers with fuel have been turned down by petrol stations.

He said small boat operators would require 300 litres for a to-and-fro Mulu-Marudi trip, while ‘perahu besi’ or bigger boats would require 1,000 litres.

Following these feedback and complaints, the ministry has allowed them to purchase fuel in six plastic containers from the station although only one is allowed if no special permit has been issued.

For the riverine transportation sector, the ministry allows daily purchase of a maximum of 100 litres of unsubsidised petrol or diesel or 200 litres daily for distance of 30 km from retailers under the special permit.

The special permit is also for forklift (50 litres), agriculture and livestock industry (200 litres), food industry (100 litres), rural settlements (100 litres) and part-time fishermen who are not e-nelayan card holders (50 litres).