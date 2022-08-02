‘I don’t miss it’, says Lee Lam Thye on leaving politics

KUCHING (Aug 2): Social activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye asserted he does not miss the world of politics since retiring 32 years ago and choosing to serve the nation through voluntary work.

He said the most important thing was even though he had left the political arena, he did not leave the country and its people.

“I have retired from the political arena and I only focus on the issues to which I can contribute,” he told reporters here today at an autograph signing session of his biography.

He said this when asked if any political parties were trying to lure him back.

Lee said he had served as a state assemblyman and member of Parliament for 23 years and since retiring, he would not be joining any political party.

“Instead, I rather serve non-government organisations (NGOs) and be involved in their activities to help the people,” he said.

Since his retirement from politics, he said he still makes various contributions to Malaysia through the NGOs he leads.

Lee served as Bukit Nanas assemblyman in the Selangor State Legislative Assembly from 1969 to 1974 and Serdang assemblyman from 1978 to 1982.

Between 1974 and 1990, Lee served three terms as Kuala Lumpur Bandar MP.

His last political office before retirement was as Bukit Bintang MP from 1986 to 1990.

Lee’s biography, ‘Call Lee Lam Thye: Recalling a Lifetime of Service’ is available in both English and Mandarin and is priced at RM50 per copy.