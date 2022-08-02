Include weightlifting in High-Performance Sports programme, says Ahmad Faizal

IPOH (Aug 2): The success of the weightlifting squad at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham could see the sport reinstated in the list of High-Performance Sports.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the time has come for weightlifting to be given a slot in the High-Performance Sports, so as to strengthen the development of the sport further.

Ahmad Faizal said the sport of weightlifting had produced a number of talented weightlifters who have shown their capabilities by winning two gold medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, thus far.

“I believe the National Sports Council (NSC) will give the sport of weightlifting the necessary attention and be reinstated in the High-Performance Sports programme,” he told reporters after attending the 2022 Perak Amateur Open Golf tournament dinner here last night.

Also present at the dinner was Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) president Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor.

Ahmad Faizal said his call to include weightlifting in the High-Performance Sports was not just because of winning gold medals in Birmingham.

He added that the sport had always been given the needed attention and support by the authorities but with its inclusion in the programme, the sport will progress further.

“After visiting the facilities and training centres for weightlifting, I have called to improve such facilities. This was even before they won gold medals in Birmingham,” he said.

Weightlifting was among three sports dropped from the programme in 2017, together with sepak takraw and taekwondo, due to poor performances and doping issues.

Speaking of the Perak Amateur Open Golf tournament that will tee off for three days starting today, at the Royal Perak Golf Club, Ahmad Faizal said 122 local and foreign players will be taking part in the competition, including from South Africa, China and Iran.

He added that the ministry was always supportive of programmes organised by MGA and Royal Perak Golf Club, since such tournaments would help unearth talented players. – Bernama