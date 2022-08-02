Kuching businessman discharged, acquitted of damaging ex-wife’s property

KUCHING (Aug 2): The Magistrates’ Court here today discharged and acquitted a 47-year-old businessman of seven charges of causing around RM50,000 worth of damages to his ex-wife’s property.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali ruled the prosecution had failed to prove a prima facie case on all the charges against Zulkarnaen Jamanil.

It is understood that there were contradictions in the testimony of witnesses, and none of them could confirm that Zulkarnaen and his sons lived in his former wife’s house.

According to the seven charges, he allegedly damaged the belongings of his 36-year-old ex-wife, including the ceiling of the car porch, 24 house lights, 24 plug switches, kitchen cabinets, six kitchen lights, kitchen ceiling, and electricity meter.

This allegedly occurred on Dec 16, 2022, at around 3.30pm, at the ex-wife’s house in Bandar Baru Samariang.

All seven charges came under Section 427 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum two years in jail, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, two days after their divorce, the victim went to her house to check on its condition.

She is said to have found that the house had a new padlock and the front doorknob had been changed.

The victim tried to break in by damaging the padlock and doorknob.

After successfully entering the house, she allegedly found that the house had been damaged and some of her belongings and important documents were also missing.

She suspected the damage had been caused by her ex-husband as only he and their two sons lived in the house.

A police report was filed for further investigation.

The trial, which began in 2020, saw the prosecution call five witnesses – the victim, a photographer, a member of the public, policeman who made the arrest, and an investigating officer.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case, while Zulkarnaen was represented by counsels Christopher Bada and Abdul Rahman Mohd Hazmi.