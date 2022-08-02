Lee Lam Thye hopes book will ‘inspire’ countrymen to do more for Malaysia

KUCHING (Aug 2): Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said the purpose of his book, titled ‘Call Lee Lam Thye: Recalling a Lifetime of Service’, is to inspire Malaysians to do more for this country.

Using himself as an example, he said through the work he has done and the things he brought up in the book, he hoped to provide a source of inspiration, especially to young Malaysians, to come forward and do more for Malaysia.

He said every Malaysian has a responsibility to make Malaysia a better country for all.

“It is the responsibility of everyone, especially the younger generation of all races, to make Malaysia a better Malaysia.

“As we all know, our country is facing a very challenging time — there are lots of problems and we need a government that listens to the people; a government that can accept constructive views and suggestions of the people to bring about better improvement for the country,” he said at the Autograph Signing Session of his biography at the Tun Jugah Mall here today.

Lee, who started his political career at the age of 23 in 1969, said through the book, he also wishes to promote the spirit of volunteering among Malaysians.

He said he brought up this issue as he really believes in volunteering and that doing voluntary work is “very noble”.

Thus, he encouraged more Malaysians to come out and get involved in volunteering so they can achieve something for others without expecting anything in return.

“Instead, they (should) just want to offer their best in any organisation they are serving and of course, commit their best for the country,” he said.

Lee also said he hopes to promote multi-racialism in Malaysia through his book.

The book documents Lee’s half-century journey from humble beginnings to becoming a politician and later, social activist.

The title of the biography is a somewhat light-hearted reference to how people would seek him out to help resolve their problems.

The 312-page book is sold at RM50 per copy and is available in English and Mandarin.