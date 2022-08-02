Len: Radda to complement devt plans, programmes by other agencies

SIBU (Aug 2): The setting up of Rajang Delta Development Agency (Radda) will complement the development plans and programmes designed by other agencies or ministries to benefit the people, said its chairman Datu Len Talif Salleh.

“We are not overlapping, we are complementing – filling in the gap in terms of infrastructure, amenities, economy, agriculture and so on. So, that is very important.

“Because some people may say why so many agencies? But, (it) is not that. Each area in Sarawak has its own uniqueness, strengths and weaknesses. So, we cannot have one-size fits-all (approach). With this more focused agency, we can identify programmes which are specific to needs of the area.

“So, we in Radda will identify – we do a SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) analysis – what are our strengths and weaknesses. Then, we provide prescriptions to those weaknesses identified.

“That’s why we set up so many agencies so that they can focus on the strengths and weaknesses in their respective areas. That is the rationale behind it,” the Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development said, when asked reasons on the need for setting up development agencies.

Len was speaking at a press conference after officiating at the three-day lab development plan on Radda here yesterday.

The lab ends on Aug 3.

Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Office (Corporate Affairs, Information and Sarawak Public Communications Unit) Datuk Abdullah Saidol, pointed out that the state government is aiming to make Sarawak a developed state by 2030.

“The Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) is working to expedite the development especially in the rural areas.

“If you have noticed, all these agencies, Radda and all other agencies, are focusing more on the rural areas – that is part of the move of GPS leadership to expedite all this development – knowing very well that in the past two years, we were a bit paralysed by the pandemic.

“To expedite all the development projects in rural areas, that is why Radda is formed,” he said.

Noting the size of Sarawak, Abdullah said the old approach could no longer be used to develop rural areas.

“That is why this kind of agency is being formed. I don’t think there is any other state in Malaysia having this kind of development method to bridge the development and comfort gap between urban and rural areas,” he said.

Earlier, both Len and Abdullah informed that allocation of RM1.5 billion for Radda was from the state.

Radda’s area encompasses Sibu and Mukah divisions, spanning about 10,786 square kilometres covering 11 state constituencies and 10 districts with population of about 300,000 people.

Some 200 participants from various ministries, agencies and government departments and community leaders from Sarikei and Mukah divisions attended the three-day lab .

Present were Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan, Meluan assemblyman Rolland Duat and Meradong assemblyman Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing.