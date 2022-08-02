Len Talif: Researchers need to give emphasis on carbon storage and trade mechanism

KUCHING (Aug 2): The mechanism of carbon storage and trade is an area of study that needs to be placed emphasis on by researchers and officers, said Datu Len Talif Salleh.

The Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development pointed out that with more than 50 per cent of the Heart of Borneo (HoB) land areas still covered with forest, these will become areas of critical importance for carbon storage.

“Hence, the HoB Initiative will be benefiting from the recent amendments to the State Land Code and Forests Ordinance in the last State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting in monitoring the activities of carbon in the state,” he said when officiating the HoB Scientific Expedition to Gunung Pueh Forest Reserve Seminar at a hotel here today.

With the new development on carbon in Sarawak, he said logging activities in the natural forests will gradually be minimised and reforestation and restoration activities will be encouraged.

He also said that wider definition of forest products by including forest carbon in the amendments of the Forests Ordinance will strengthen the forest management in the state apart from increasing the state revenue through the green economy.

Len Talif called on researchers in the state to be ready to change their mindset from being a consumer to a person who comes up with ideas or an innovator of the latest knowledge and technology.

“We need to get away from the comfort zones of relying on the current research and technology we are practising now in order to move forward onto the high level impact research on biodiversity conservation and development.

“Impactful research has the potential to improve the world we live in, improve our health, develop our laws, inform our policy makers, invent new technology and boost quality of life,” he said.

He added that researchers also need to come up with ways to identify the type of research Sarawak needs to move forward in the areas.

On the Gunung Pueh Forest Reserve Scientific Expedition, Len Talif said this marked an important step in the government’s efforts to enhance state capacities in managing the forest while at the same time, complement the various researches and studies that have been carried out in the reserve and surrounding areas such as on flora and fauna, ecotourism and social forestry.

He said the seminar will gather valuable scientific data and information from the research and this will be used to plan a strategy for conservation efforts in the area.

“In addition, the information can lead us in the utilisation of the species for economic and social development growth of the area,” he said.

In view of this, he urged all department researchers and officers to utilise the findings and records of data and informations as a basis for identifying research activities or programmes that need to be prioritised in the conservation effort of Gunung Pueh Forest Reserve while also utilising socio economic survey data gathered in identifying activities or programmes for economic development and well-being of communities.

Also present at the seminar was State Forest Department director Datu Hamden Mohammad.