Majang: S’wak keen to embark on upgrading, modernising state’s ports

BINTULU (Aug 2): The Sarawak government is keen to embark on the upgrading and modernising of the state’s ports and related development to ensure efficiency and sustainability.

The Aids to Navigation (AtoN) installation is one of its initiatives to enhance accessibility and navigational safety of the state’s ports, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Ports Development said.

It disclosed that a project with a cost of RM39.4 million had been approved under the 12th Malaysia Plan to install AtoN along Batang Rajang to Tanjung Manis Port.

The major components of this project include Fairway, Meteorological and Lateral Buoys, Leading Lights, Beacons and Automated Identification System, it said in a statement yesterday.

The design complies with the standards of the International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities (IALA) to facilitate safe voyage for ships plying the Tanjung Manis Port harbour and improve navigational safety and efficiency by providing real time information, the ministry added.

It also said with its commissioning, AtoN will inspire confidence of the local and international shipping communities to call on Tanjung Manis Port.

This project is expected to be completed in October this year.

Earlier yesterday, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development Dato Majang Renggi and his delegation had a working visit to Tanjung Manis Port.

Majang in his speech emphasised on the importance of the state’s ports to be upgraded in terms of services.

He said with the huge opportunities that are expected from the relocation of Indonesia’s capital from Jakarta to East Kalimantan (to be known as Nusantara), the state’s ports must be fully prepared.

“The northern part of Nusantara is closer to (one of) Sarawak’s ports, which will cater for the services and goods going to that side, not only serving our state but also the other side,” said Majang.