Man rescued after falling into river in Beaufort

BEAUFORT (Aug 2): Fire and rescue personnel rescued a man after he fell into a river from a bridge, here, on Monday.

Beaufort fire and rescue station chief Mohammad Hasbullah Nenggok said a distress call was made to the station at 6.48pm of a man who allegedly fell into a river.

“As fire and rescue personnel were heading to the location, one of our personnel who was on shift duty responded to the emergency call and rushed to the scene.

“Our personnel jumped into the river and pulled the victim out from the river before his colleagues arrived.

“The victim was treated at the scene by EMRS personnel before he was taken to hospital for further treatment,” said Mohammad Hasbullah.

They 39-year-old man, who was wearing a helmet, was caught on a dashcam falling from the bridge at 6.42pm.

It was not immediately known how the man fell into the river.

Those who need emotional support can contact Befrienders Kota Kinabalu at 088 255 788 from 7pm to 10pm daily.

The non-profit non-governmental organization, affiliated with Befrienders Worldwide, provides confidential emotional support services for people in Sabah with the objective of reducing suicide.