Miri Youth and Sports Centre reimposes fee collection

MIRI (Aug 2): The Ministry of Youth and Sports has resumed imposing fees for the use of its sports field at the Youth and Sports Centre here.

This comes after sports activities post-Covid have started picking up again.

The fee had been scrapped during the pandemic recovery period but was reinstated on July 28 for the field which is mostly used for football and rugby, among other sports activities.

A notice has been put up at the centre’s gates informing only those who have paid the fees will be allowed into the field after producing the official receipt.

According to Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting, the fees are RM25 per session or RM50 for whole day use.

There are two sessions per day — 8am-12pm and 2pm-6pm — and Ting said fee collection is necessary to partially cover the expenses for maintenance of facilities.

Touching on the other notice that the field will be closed from Sept 4-Oct 4, he said this is to facilitate upgrading works on the field.

“They will only close the field starting Sept 4 because people have already booked the field before that date,” he said, adding the management will not accept any bookings after this date until the upgrading works are completed.

However, Ting noted the field may reopen earlier if the upgrading works go smoothly.

Meanwhile, he said the volleyball court in Miri remains free-of-charge for public use but prior reservation must be made.