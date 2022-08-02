Newcomer Patrick Tiong wins Sibu Golf Club’s monthly championship junior title

SIBU (Aug 2): Patrick Tiong lifted the title of the July Monthly Golf Championship Junior Section at the Sibu Golf Club last weekend.

The 16-year-old newcomer from SM Catholic High fired a 1 under 69 to beat his nearest challenger, 15-year-old Joel Lee from SMK Tiong Hin who scored 73.

In third place was Tiong’s schoolmate Samson Kung, who scored 80.

“This is my best result since starting to play golf in September 2021,” Tiong said.

“I acquired a lot of golfing knowledge and skills from my coach, who is very patient in coaching me.”

He was referring to by South African coach Christopher Alexander Holden, who is currently based in Kuala Lumpur.

Holden is here on the invitation of the golfers’ parents and has been coaching all the young players.

SGC captain Wong Lay Nam said he was very happy to see many junior golfers as well as many beginners were very enthusiastic and serious about playing golf.

“I am confident that by playing golf regularly and by engaging the services of a professional coach, many of our junior golfers and beginners would excel in the sport sooner than expected,” he added.

A total of 76 golfers took part in the championship organised by the Sibu Golf Club.

For the Nett Section Group A, Aaron Teng took the title, followed by Kung Teck Lee, and Joseph Phang.

Ngu Thou Huat was the winner for Nett Section Group B, followed by Ling Quan Gen and Sia Chew Yew.

For the Senior Section, Wong Lee Chai was the winner, followed by Wong Lay Nam and Badrul Zakuan.