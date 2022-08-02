Over 1,000 vacancies for job seekers at Jamin Kerja career carnival

KUCHING (Aug 2): Interviews will be conducted for over 1,000 vacancies in the state during the Keluarga Malaysia 2022 ‘Jamin Kerja’ Career Carnival Sarawak at Dataran Perayaan Petra Jaya here from this coming Friday to Sunday (Aug 5 to 7).

The career carnival from 9am to 5pm each day is organised by the federal government in collaboration with the Sarawak government.

“We are going to hold open interviews to all job seekers out there who are still looking for jobs. As a result, we would like to encourage all the youth and graduates to come over this coming Friday to Sunday for the open interviews,” said Social Security Organisation (Socso) Sarawak director Phillip Sangkan.

The venue is near to the Pandelela Rinong Aquatic Centre in Petra Jaya.

Phillip made the announcement at a press conference after handing over survivors’ pension to a victim’s family at Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) headquarters here yesterday.

He also revealed that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg are expected to grace the career carnival.

Among the participating companies are Borneo Skills Development Centre, Pullman Hotel Kuching, Watsons, Maybank Berhad, Petronas, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), LONGi, Boulevard Hypermarket (Kuching) Sdn Bhd, Samling, Press Metal and Subur Tiasa Holdings Berhad.

Interested job seekers can register for the career carnival by clicking here.