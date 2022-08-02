Parliament: Spotlight on flood preparedness, Maha 2022 today

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 2): Preparations for the Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro-tourism Exhibition (Maha) 2022, as well as the government’s preparedness to deal with floods are among issues to be the discussed in Parliament today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s official website, the question on Maha will be raised by Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi (PAS-Tumpat) during the Minister’s Question Time to the Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry.

Also in the list is a question by Yeo Bee Yin (PH-Bakri) to the Minister of Plantation Industry and Commodities on measures to overcome the main post-Covid-19 challenges facing the Malaysian furniture industry.

Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (PAS-Kuala Krai) will ask the Minister of Transport on the status and actions taken by the ministry following the downgrading of the safety rating of the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) from Category 1 to Category 2 by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in November 2019 and the preparatory actions to retain the country’s membership as a council member in the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

Meanwhile, during the question and answer session, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (PH-Port Dickson) will pose a question to the Prime Minister on preparatory measures that have been implemented since last year’s flood incident to increase the government’s preparedness to face flood disasters, especially ahead of the arrival of this year’s monsoon season.

During the same session, Vivian Wong Shir Yee (PH-Sandakan) will ask Senior Minister of Work to state in detail when construction of WP28, WP29 and WP30 Package of Sabah Pan Borneo Highway will be completed and on the maintenance of existing main federal roads from Sandakan to Telupid.

After the session ends, the House will continue with the debate on the Control of Tobacco Products and Smoking Bill 2022.

The current Parliament session, which started on July 18 will run until Thursday. — Bernama