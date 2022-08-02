Sabah MACC detains former director, senior govt official

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 2): A former director and senior official of a government agency were detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly submitting false claims worth more than RM175,000 and allegedly received bribes amounting to nearly RM60,000 from contractors.

Both suspects, aged between 44 and 50, were arrested at the MACC office in Kota Kinabalu around 12.30pm on Tuesday.

According to sources, both suspects have used licenses of several companies to make false claims for the supply of food and drinks amounting to more than RM175,000, but neither the supply nor the program were implemented by the parties involved.

The former director is also believed to have received a monthly payment of more than RM60,000 from a contractor from 2017 to 2019.

Sabah MACC director Datuk S Karunanithy confirmed the arrests and said the case will be investigated under Section 17(a) and Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

He said the arrests were a result of cooperation between the Sabah MACC and the Integrity Unit of the government agency concerned.

He said the suspects will be brought to the Kota Kinabalu Magistrate’s Court here on Aug 3 for remand application.