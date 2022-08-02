Sales promoter, accountant cheated of RM263,000

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 2): A 27-year-old sales promoter has lost RM150,000 in a love scam after being allegedly duped by a man she met through an online dating application.

The victim, who only wanted to be identified as Ting, said she started chatting with a man she matched with on the dating application about three years ago, not knowing that the online persona was one of the identities the accused known as ‘Chin’ had created.

The woman chatted with the Sarawakian for a year but had never met him in person.

During this time, Chin had allegedly tricked her into believing that he needed to borrow money for cancer treatment, surgery and hospitalization as he was suffering financially with promises to repay the loan.

A year later, Ting met Chin in person but the latter did not tell her that he was same person she had been chatting with.

In April this year, Ting suspected that something was amiss because Chin knew information that she had only shared with the man on the dating application.

“I confronted him but he denied it. And then he disappeared,” she said, adding that her ‘boyfriend’ had promised her a future together.

The woman attempted to get her money back but Chin kept giving the excuse that he needed money for surgery and hospitalization, before finally cutting off contact.

She said the man had repaid her RM20,000 once but borrowed money from her again a few days later.

Ting has transferred RM150,000 to the man over 41 online transactions, with some of the funds she loaned from family members.

Another victim was Soo, a 31-year-old accountant, who claimed to have been cheated RM103,000 by Chin, his former neighbour who lived in a luxurious house and drove expensive car.

Chin had convinced Soo that he could invest on his behalf but the victim was to pay in cash.

Between March and May this year, Soo had given the man between RM3,000 and RM30,000 over eight cash transactions, totaling RM103,000.

Soo said part of the money he ‘invested’ was his wedding fund and some he borrowed from friends.

The man then claimed that the investment was making losses and requested Soo to pump in more money to regain the capital he invested.

In June, Chin informed Soo that he needed to undergo surgery and could not meet up with him in person and eventually lost contact altogether.

Soo, who had only known Chin for about two months, later found out that the latter’s house and vehicle were rented.

Both victims have sought help from Luyang assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe.

Phoong urged the public to be wary and remain vigilant to avoid falling victim to scams.

“Malaysia has one of the highest scam cases in the world. Malaysia is a haven to scammers,” he said in a press conference on Tuesday.

He said his assemblyman office alone received reports of three to five cases a week from scam victims.

He pointed out that Chin, who allegedly cheated Ting and Soo, is still active in Kota Kinabalu and is believed to have duped more victims, including in other states.

“If you happen to find yourself in similar situation, someone telling you that they have cancer or need money for treatment, please be aware (of possible scam).”

He urged the public to think twice and seek help if they suspect something fishy, as well as called on the police to look into the cases.

Also present was Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (DAPSY) Kota Kinabalu chief Chan Loong Wei.