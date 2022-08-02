Unidentified metal object found in Samalaju, low level radiation detected

BINTULU (Aug 2): A low level of radiation was detected on an unidentified metal object found at a private oil palm estate in Kampung Hulu Nyalau, Samalaju yesterday.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Bintulu zone chief Wan Kamaruddin Wan Ahmad said the radiation survey metre reading was 0.05Sv/per hour.

He said Bomba’s Hazardous Material Unit Team (Hazmat) and the Atomic Energy Licensing Board (AELB) Bintulu branch carried out an investigation at the site.

After the initial analysis, he said the object was retrieved by AELB at 5.10pm for further investigation.

Yesterday, a semi round-metal object, believed to be fragment of China’s Long March 5B rocket, was found at the estate.

Bintulu police chief Supt Bartholomew Umpit confirmed the unidentified object was found at around 9am.

“A preliminary investigation by the police at the location found that there was one hole with a depth of about four inches and a semi-round metal in the shape of a horseshoe,” he said in a statement last night.

He said the area was closely monitored and the public have been advised not to go there due to possible radioactive contamination from the object.

Bartholomew said the police received help from Bomba’s Hazmat team to analyse the object along with the AELB Bintulu branch.