Witness says she went shopping with molest accused

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 2): An Unduk Ngadau contestant testified in the Magistrate’s Court here on Tuesday that she and a politician had gone to a shopping mall to buy dress and perfume at 6pm on May 19, 2021 after she was allegedly molested between 3pm to 4pm on that day.

The first prosecution witness, who is the alleged victim in this case, agreed to a suggestion under cross examination by lead counsel Abdul Fikry Jaafar Abdullah who defended the politician, Phillip Among @ Daniel Dell Fidelis, 52, that she did go out with the accused after she was allegedly touched by him.

Counsel: Sewaktu ke Imago dengan tertuduh, kamu tiada bawa kawan-kawan kan? (When you and the accused went to Imago, you did not bring any friend with you?).

Witness: Setuju (I agree).

She also agreed to another suggestion that none of her friends had followed them.

Counsel: Sewaktu pergi berdua-duaan ke Imago dengan tertuduh, tertuduh tiada paksa dan tarik tangan kamu ke kereta? (When both of you went to Imago, the accused did not force or pull your hands to the car?)

Witness: Setuju (I agree).

Counsel: Kamu juga tiada ajak teman lelaki kamu ke Imago dengan tertuduh? (You also did not invite your boyfriend to go to Imago with the accused?)

Counsel: Setuju (I agree).

Counsel: Semasa kamu jalan berdua-duaan dengan tertuduh di Imago untuk membeli dress dan minyak wangi, kamu tiada menangis di Imago? (When both of you were at Imago to buy dress and perfume, you did not cry there?)

Witness: Setuju (I agree).

The witness further agreed that after going out to Imago with the accused, both of them also went to a hotel at Asia City.

She also agreed that the accused had helped her to pick up her stuff to a hotel room and he did not do anything to her when they were inside the hotel room.

Counsel: Walaupun hanya kamu berdua di bilik hotel, tertuduh tiada buat apa-apa pada kamu? (When only the two of you were inside the hotel room, the accused did not do anything bad to you?).

Witness: Setuju (I agree).

Counsel: Semasa pemeriksaan utama oleh pihak pendakwaan, kamu cakap kamu mahu bawa kawan tapi tertuduh tidak mahu kamu bawa orang luar dan ada staff bernama Zack untuk temankan kamu? (Under examination-in-chief by the prosecution, you did testify that you wanted to bring your friends but the accused did not want any outsider because a staff by the name of Zack will accompany you?)

Witness: Setuju (I agree).

The witness also agreed that Zack would accompany her instead of the accused.

She further agreed that after dropping her stuff at the hotel, she went to eat a coffee shop with the accused.

She then agreed to all suggestions that when at the coffee shop she was not forced by the accused to go out to eat, she did not make any attempt to run away from the accused, she did not call any of her friends to fetch her at the coffee shop, she did not shout for help at the coffee shop and she did not invite her boyfriend to join them at the coffee shop.

However, she disagreed that she spent more than one hour with the accused at the coffee shop even though she was not comfortable with him.

The counsel suggested that the victim had testified that the accused had allegedly talked about porn things when they were at the coffee shop and she also testified that she felt uncomfortable with it.

Counsel: Kamu tidak selesa tapi mahu satu jam lebih juga lepak di kedai kopi dengan tertuduh? (You said you were uncomfortable but you were there with him for more than one hour?).

Witness: Tidak setuju (I disagree).

Counsel: Semasa di kedai kopi dan dalam jangka masa satu jam, kamu juga pernah meminta tertuduh untuk membantu dalam undian Unduk Ngadau dengan cara membeli? (When at the coffee shop and within that one hour, you did ask the accused to help in Unduk Ngadau voting by buying votes?)

Witness: Tidak setuju (I disagree).

The witness also said that when at the coffee shop, she agreed that she did say about her interest to work at the accused’s company.

Phillip was tried under Section 354 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine or with whipping or any two of the punishments, upon conviction.

He had allegedly molested the witness on four occasions at a studio of a company at Asia City, inside a moving car on the way from dinner to an old office, at a staircase beside a photo studio here and inside an office at Metrotown respectively on May 19, 2021.

In Tuesday’s proceedings, the counsel had applied for a dark long fabric which was earlier put around the transparent acrylic sneeze guard of the witness dock, to be put at the accused dock, so that the counsel could see the witness when crossed-examining her.

The accused, who was also represented by counsel Azhier Farhan Arisin, is currently released on a bail of RM8,000 for each of the charges with two local sureties.

The trial resumes on Wednesday (August 3).