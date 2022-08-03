Batu Kawa man fined RM2,000 for illegal gambling in Lutong

MIRI (Aug 3): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM2,000 in default two months in prison after he pleaded guilty to a charge of illegal gambling.

Abdul Aziz Saperi, 30, from Batu Kawa in Kuching made the plea before Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi, who convicted him under Section 7(2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The Section provides for a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or up to six months’ imprisonment, or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Abdul Aziz was arrested during a police operation to detect online gambling activities, in front of an unnumbered hut in Kampung Sealine 1, Lutong here at 4.30pm on Aug 1, 2022.

An inspection of the accused’s smartphone found it to be installed with an online gambling application. The device was seized as evidence.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted, while Abdul Aziz was not represented.