Drug processing centre raided in KK

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 3): The State Customs Department has crippled the operation of a drug syndicate following a raid on a drug processing centre in the state capital late last month.

Customs Director-General Datuk Haji Zazuli Johan said 52.463 kilograms of Methamphetamine, valued at RM1,888,668 were seized by Customs officers at an unnumbered house in the state capital on July 28.

“The 12pm raid was carried out following a two-month surveillance operation after receiving a tip-off of a drug activity in the area.

“A local man, age 37, was also arrested during the raid,” he told a press conference here on Wednesday.

Zazuli said investigation revealed that the modus operandi was to turn the house into a drug processing centre.

“Once the drug has been processed, it will be packed inside aluminium tea-bags and hidden inside kitchen appliances.

“The suspect will then wrap the kitchen appliances in boxes to prevent detection by authorities,” he said, adding that investigation believed the drugs were for local and international markets.

Zazuli added that investigations are still being carried out to identify other suspects involved in the syndicate.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.