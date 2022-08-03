End of first weekend sees over 200,000 visitors at Kuching Festival

KUCHING (Aug 3): The Kuching Festival Fair recorded over 200,000 visitors by the end of its first weekend.

Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said on its first day the festival had an impressive 60,000 visitors.

“This year, Kuching became the first city in Malaysia to become part of the Unesco Creative Cities Network, joining 295 cities worldwide across the creative fields and 48 other cities of gastronomy internationally to collaborate and exchange on their unique food cultures,” he said during the opening ceremony officiated at by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Wee said a booth had been set up at the festival to highlight the state’s creative food ecosystem and collaborative gastronomic efforts as part of the Unesco Creative City of Gastronomy recognition.

He said through the wide publicity offered by social media, bloggers, and the press, over one million views had been recorded on posts related to the festival.

“The Sarawak spirit is strong at MBKS. I must thank my staff and particularly the organising committee for making this festival the biggest and the best in its 34-year history,” said Wee.

Organising chairman Goh Tze Hui said the festival fair could easily be rated as one of the largest open-air functions to be held annually in Kuching.

“The present fair consists of 327 food stalls selling international and local delicacies, 90 operators for trade fair stalls, a garden corner, and a large stage for nightly performance non-stop for 24 nights,” he said.

“The best part is that it is organised free for everybody, young and old.”

With the festival’s surging popularity, Goh said a different strategy might need to be adopted in the future to accommodate larger crowds by installing better infrastructure.

“I sincerely hope that with the strong support of the state government and the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts (Motac) the council can make this proposal come true,” he added.

Despite the rain, the opening ceremony concluded with a fireworks display.