GEG Bill an effort to protect new generations from harms of tobacco products

SHAH ALAM (Aug 3): The Generational End Game (GEG) Bill tabled in Parliament recently has been seen as the right effort undertaken by the government ahead of time to end risky behaviour and provide protection to new generations from the harms of tobacco products.

The GEG Bill, which was tabled for a first reading on July 27 by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin provides for a ban on individuals born in 2007 and thereafter, from smoking, buying or possessing tobacco products or smoking devices.

Malaysian Health Promotion Association president Dr K. Manimaran said it was estimated that two million lives could be saved from dying due to smoking-related diseases in the period up to 2040 if the Bill is passed.

“This is because teenagers are a vulnerable group with risky smoking behaviour and this is supported by the findings of a survey in 2017 which revealed that 13.8 per cent of teenagers aged 13 to 17 are smokers,” he said in a statement today.

Therefore, he said there was a high probability of the country continues to see an increase in the number of new smokers every year if the Bill failed to get the nod from Parliament.

Dr Manimaran said Malaysians need to support and take the matter seriously because based on the National Health and Morbidity Survey in 1986, 1996, 2015 and 2019, the decrease in the percentage of smoking was insignificant and worrying with an estimated five million people aged 15 and above are smokers.

“Studies also found that smoking is the main cause of premature death and kills more than eight million people a year worldwide, while in Malaysia, it is estimated that 20,000 deaths due to smoking occur every year,” he added. – Bernama