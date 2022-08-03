GM Klang eyes more Borneo products

KUCHING (Aug 3): The biggest wholesale mall in Malaysia, GM Klang Wholesale City, hopes to highlight Borneo’s product market, especially those from Sarawak, by displaying and promoting them for free for a period of one year at the mall.

GM Klang’s brand communication manager Norsuhaida Othman said the offer was made to help promote Sarawak’s products in the market on the back of assisting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to generate income.

“This could be one of the best chances for Sarawak products to be introduced (here) as there are sellers from other countries such as Indonesia and Singapore who are willing to visit GM Klang to wholesale goods and resell them in their respective countries.

“GM Klang therefore welcomes government agencies or sellers from Sarawak to collaborate with us in marketing the state’s product,” she told The Borneo Post.

However, Norsuhaida added that GM Klang had not received any feedbacks from any government agencies in Sarawak to date despite their efforts to reach out previously.

Earlier on, a delegation from Sarawak including media and travel agents visited the wholesale mall for a programme organised by Tourism Malaysia for the development of special interest package called called ‘Lawatan Agensi Pelancongan Dan Media Sarawak Pembangunan Pakej Minat Khas Houseboat – Eco Pelancongan, Pengembaraan Lasak, Glamping, Homestay, Shopping, Gastronomy, Agro, Heritage, Rail Tourism’.

The programme which was held from July 29 to Aug 2 this year had covered attractions in areas of Klang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Perak, and Penang.

It aims to further promote intrastate through intrastate promotions, increasing the numbers of flight arrivals from Kuching-Penang-Kuching and Kuching-Kuala Lumpur-Kuching sector by increasing awareness through dispersing of information via media.