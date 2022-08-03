Henry: SRB to set up office in Mulu to ensure welfare, safety of people there

MIRI (Aug 3): Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) will set up an office in Mulu to ensure the welfare and safety of the people living there, said Sarawak Deputy Minister of Transport Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

Henry said the office will be set up as soon as possible, taking into account the high number of visitors to Mulu.

“It is high time that a LSS (SRB) office is being set up here in Mulu to ensure the welfare and safety of the people.

“At the same, it can offer its services by working together with the villagers and boat operators here so that their welfare is protected, thus enabling them to give world-class services to the visitors,” he said when officiating at the River Safety and Cleanliness Awareness Programme in Mulu earlier yesterday.

On the programme, he said the talk highlighted the important role played by the boat operators in ensuring the safety of every visitor to Mulu National Park.

At the same function, Harry handed over cash assistance to 41 boat operators in Mulu under the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) 8.0 as well as life jackets.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala who was also present said such assistance will help tourists guides, boat operators and homestay owners get back on their feet.

“This assistance is very timely because many of them were badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I would also like to ask the state government to consider reducing their licence fee as well as insurance because their income was badly affected,” he said.

On another note, the Mulu assemblyman disclosed that the Mulu Service Centre project launched by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on Nov 25 last year will kick off in phases, whereby the first phase will see the construction of a building that houses government offices, hall and a mini sports complex.