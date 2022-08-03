ICQS complexes quiet despite reopening of Brunei border

LIMBANG (Aug 3): Although the Brunei border has fully reopened from Monday (Aug 1), both entrance and exit gates of the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex at Pandaruan here appeared quiet yesterday.

A random check by The Borneo Post at Pandaruan ICQS Complex around 8am found that not many vehicles from the neighbouring country passed through the checkpoint to enter Limbang.

As for another immigration checkpoint at the ICQS Complex in Tedungan, The Borneo Post was told a similar situation was seen at the complex, with low number of vehicles entering the district.

Some 30 vehicles including lorries and a motorcycle passed through the ICQS Complex in Tedungan from 6am until 9am yesterday.

A Limbang resident, Aminah Amin, said she was not surprised as such situation was already expected.

“Visitors from the neighbouring country prefer to visit Miri or Kota Kinabalu (KK) in Sabah.

“The cross-sea Temburong bridge linking the Temburong district with Bandar Seri Begawan serves as easy access for Bruneians to go to Lawas and KK without entering Limbang.”

Another resident, Mohamad Omar, hoped to see more Brunei vehicles entering the district through the two checkpoints during weekends.

He believed that Limbang would receive an influx of visitors from Brunei especially during the Tamu on every Thursday and Friday or during the fruit season.

He also felt that there was a need for the state government to draw up a strategic plan to revive the economy in Limbang as a way to attract visitors from the neighbouring country.

A trader, Chua Sheau Tze, was also concerned about the low number of visitors from Brunei to Limbang although the Brunei border has fully reopened now.

Chua agreed with Mohamad on the need for the government to look at ways to spur Limbang’s economy with vibrant activities.