Indonesian woman jailed five months for online gambling

KUCHING (Aug 3): A 20-year-old Indonesian woman was sentenced to five months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for online gambling.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar convicted Tjhin Lily from Singkawang on her own guilty plea to a charge under Section 4B(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 which is punishable under Section 4B of the same Act.

Zaiton also ordered for the sentence to take effect from the date of her arrest on July 20.

According to the facts of the case, the accused was arrested by the police around 6.30pm on July 20 at a premises in Matang Jaya.

During the arrest, police also seized a smartphone that was used for illegal online gambling top-ups and cash amounting to RM210.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted while the accused was not represented by a lawyer.