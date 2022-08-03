Jobless man jailed six months for stealing from BDC house

KUCHING (Aug 3): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a jobless man to six months in prison for breaking into a house and stealing a digital camera, a cooking gas cylinder, and a CCTV camera.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi convicted Sarmin Kelang, 23, on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 457 of the Penal Code.

She also ordered for the custodial sentence to start effective today.

According to the charge, Sarmin committed the crime at a house in Satria Jaya BDC, Stampin around 7.40am on July 12.

The 22-year-old homeowner reported that he discovered the house was in a mess upon his return.

Checks on the house’s CCTV recordings showed the suspect had entered the house and taken the items worth around RM1,000.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case, while the accused was unrepresented by counsel.