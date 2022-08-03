JPJ Sarawak cracks down on overloaded lorries

KUCHING (Aug 3): The Road Transport Department (JPJ) is currently conducting weight checks on lorries at Jalan Stephen Yong, Batu Kitang, as well as along Jalan Kuching-Bau.

In a statement today, JPJ Sarawak said the checks are being conducted by the department’s Overloading and Operation Unit from the JPJ Kuching office.

Unit head of operations Fisker Nyarang said the operation is targeting vehicles such as lorries and trucks that are overloaded and transporting dangerous cargo.

He added action would also be taken against commercial vehicles that have been modified without permission under the Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board Act 1987 (Act 33​4).

The first day of the operation yesterday saw 70 vehicles inspected and 29 notices issued.

To be carried out along the main road via static roadblocks or patrols, the operation will end on Sunday (Aug 6).