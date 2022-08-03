KPDNHEP reviewing beauty industry guidelines, Dewan Rakyat told

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 3): The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) is currently reviewing and making improvements to the Beauty Industry Guidelines issued in 2013, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said several engagement sessions had been held with industry players and the Health Ministry (MOH) including the Association of International Certified Aesthetician (AICA).

“The proposed improvement of the Beauty Industry Guidelines is in line with KPDNHEP’s role as the ministry responsible for the unregulated industry, to increase the development of the beauty industry in this country based on existing regulations and legislation,” he said.

He was replying to a question from Datuk Seri Madius Tangau (UPKO-Tuaran) on whether the ministry would recognise AICA as self-regulatory body for beauty industry in the country.

Rosol said KPDNHEP welcomes any suggestions for improvement and they will be thoroughly refined by the ministry through engagement sessions with the MOH, Department of Labour, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and industry players in an effort to ensure that the beauty industry can grow rapidly in line with the development at the global level.

Rosol said the ministry also encouraged the beauty industry to develop towards self-regulation in line with the KPDNHEP Roadmap 2022-2025.

“Since the beauty industry involves procedures or activities related to consumer safety such as invasive and non-invasive treatments, the ministry will and has held further discussions with the Ministry of Health and also related bodies to find the best method in controlling this beauty industry,” he said.

Meanwhile, to date, KPDNHEP recorded a total of 661 cases related to beauty and aesthetic matters, he said. – Bernama